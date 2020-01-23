Custodian of the Romanian Crown: Queen-Mother Helen and King Mihai opposed anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia

Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, on Thursday addressed a letter to the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi camp in Auschwitz and the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in which she brings to mind the contribution of the Romanian Royal Family to the eradication of anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia.

"King Ferdinand and Queen Marie made efforts in the 1920s to create a Romanian Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, to help the religious of our countries get close. Queen-Mother Helen and King Mihai opposed during their entire lives, anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia. Her Majesty Margareta and prince Radu were the first members of the Romanian Royal House who visited the State of Israel, in April 2014. Representing King Mihai I, the royal couple visited Yad Vashem, took a moment of silence at the stone bearing the name of "Queen Helen," and the Custodian of the Crown lit the flame of eternity in the Hall of Remembrance," reads the letter of the Custodian of the Romanian Crown.On Thursday, in Jerusalem, takes place the most ample public gathering ever hosted by Yad Vashem, 75 years after the liberation of the Nazi Camp in Auschwitz and the International Day of Holocaust Remembrance. The meeting represents the fifth World Holocaust Forum and takes place before a large number of heads of state and Government from the entire world. The event takes place under the aegis of the President of the State of Israel. Romania is represented by President Klaus Iohannis.

AGERPRES