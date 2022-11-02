Customs officers find 152 cartridges in flight passenger's luggage

Inspectors with the Cluj-Napoca Airport Customs Bureau have found 152.22-mm cartridges in the luggage of a dual Romanian-American citizen, the Romanian Customs Authority (AVM) reported on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"On October 31, 2022, at around 11:30hrs, security check on a hold baggage by the customs inspectors revealed 150 .22-mm cartridges concealed among clothing in three cardboard boxes and two .38-mm cartridges hidden in the handle of the travel bag. First checks established that the luggage, which arrived from the United States of America at the Cluj Napoca Airport via Frankfurt one day late, belongs to a dual Romanian-American citizen of Cluj Napoca, who said that the luggage does not have goods to declare for customs."

The 152 cartridges were removed for further investigations by the Weapons, Explosives, Dangerous Substances Service of the Cluj-Napoca County Police Inspectorate.

The unnamed man is now being prosecuted for smuggling and failure to comply with arms and ammunition regulations.