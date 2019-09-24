Cutremur DEVASTATOR în Pakistan - Sute de victime / FOTO & VIDEO

Cel puţin 19 persoane au murit, iar alte aproximativ 100 au fost rănite în urma cutremurului de suprafaţă de 5,8 grade produs marţi în nord-estul Pakistanului, anunţă autorităţile, citate de site-ul agenţiei Reuters, conform Mediafax.

Comisarul districtual Mohammad Tayyab a declarat că bilanţul preliminar al victimelor este de 19 morţi, inclusiv trei copii.

Alte 100 de persoane sunt rănite, a afirmat, la rândul său, Irfan Saleem, şeful Poliţiei regionale.

"Sunt într-un spital acum şi mi s-a spus că unele dintre persoanele rănite sunt în stare critică", a precizat Irfan Saleem.

The #earthquake epicenter was #Jhelum. Emergency has been declared in #Mirpur #Kashmir hospitals. Large cracks have appeared in roads.

May Allah bless #Pakistan and it's people, may everyone be safe. Ameen. pic.twitter.com/iif2tjpWg9 — Zain Khan (@ZKhanOfficial) September 24, 2019

Just heard about #earthquake In #Pakistan May God Bless all brothers & sisters .

Any news about azad Kashmir please let me know in comments.

Is this picture from Azad Kashmir? pic.twitter.com/90vGUu9lmg — Laity China (@China_Shinghai) September 24, 2019

5.8 magnitude #earthquake hits parts of #Pakistan. So far no reports of casualties but here are few pictures of the damage cause in areas near the epicentre few kilometres north of Jhelum, pic.twitter.com/g2vgob18yr — Ayaz Gul (@AyazGul64) September 24, 2019