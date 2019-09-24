 
     
Cutremur DEVASTATOR în Pakistan - Sute de victime / FOTO & VIDEO

Cel puţin 19 persoane au murit, iar alte aproximativ 100 au fost rănite în urma cutremurului de suprafaţă de 5,8 grade produs marţi în nord-estul Pakistanului, anunţă autorităţile, citate de site-ul agenţiei Reuters, conform Mediafax.

Comisarul districtual Mohammad Tayyab a declarat că bilanţul preliminar al victimelor este de 19 morţi, inclusiv trei copii.

Alte 100 de persoane sunt rănite, a afirmat, la rândul său, Irfan Saleem, şeful Poliţiei regionale.

"Sunt într-un spital acum şi mi s-a spus că unele dintre persoanele rănite sunt în stare critică", a precizat Irfan Saleem.

