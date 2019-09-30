CyDEx19 - most important cyber security exercise in Romania starts in Bucharest

The 3rd edition of the most important cyber security exercise in Romania, namely CyDEx19 unfolds between 30 September and 2 October, at the Palace of Parliament, with the event gathering over 90 entities of the public, private milieu and the academia.

"As a first at CyDEx19, complex scenarios are simulated, jointly designed with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), the Protection and Guard Service (SPP), the National Defence Ministry (MApN), Military Technique, the Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO), the Public Finance Ministry, the Romanian Civil Aviation Authority (AACR), the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Deloitte, Bitdefender, SecureWorks and ING. Moreover, for the first time, representatives of the academia also participate in the exercise, both as players and contributors to the scenarios," the SRI mentioned on Monday,According to the quoted source, the only national exercise focused on practical component, CyDEx19 aims to verify the level of technical expertise of specialists within the participating entities in case of a major cyber incident at national level, but also the development of an efficient mechanism of early warning, alert and fast response to this type of incidents.CyDEx19 is organised by the SRI through the Cyberint National Center, with the support of the MApN, the Interior Ministry (MAI), the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), the STS, the SPP, the SIE, the ORNISS and the CERT-RO.