Dacia plant to progressively restart production as of April 21, activity back to normal beginning May 4

Carmaker Groupe Renault Romania announced this week that production will be progressively resumed at the Mioveni-based Dacia plant starting from April 21, and that the return to normal activity is planned for May 4.

"In agreement with the social partners and out of respect for the protection and safety of the employees, all the sanitary protection measures in force in Romania have been implemented in order to progressively resume the manufacturing activity on the Dacia industrial platform in Mioveni. Thus, beginning on April 21, the production activities of the two plants will be resumed on a voluntary basis," the carmaker said in a release.According to the cited source, the Powertrain and Chassis Plant is ready to restart activity with a small work team as of April 21, and the Vehicle Plant will resume production at the Stamping shop in two shifts. Activities will resume in both plants as of May 4."Throughout the production halt period, measures have been defined and implemented to protect the employees in the prospect of their return to work. These hygiene and safety measures will be applied rigorously. The employees will be informed about the need to respect the measures taken to protect their own and their colleagues' health. Since the onset of the crisis caused by the novel COVID-19 virus pandemic, Renault Groupe Romania has made sure that it takes appropriate protective measures for all the employees from all its operation locations," the release also states.Groupe Renault Romania initially announced the cease of production at the Mioveni plant from March 17 until April 5, due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the beginning of April, the decision was made in agreement with the social partners to extend the production halt.