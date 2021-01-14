Dacia presents Bigster, concept of a 4.6 meter long SUV model

On Thursday, Dacia presented the concept of a 4.6 meter long SUV model, which foreshadows the solution for a C-segment vehicle at the affordable price of a lower segment model.

According to a statement from the car manufacturer, the Bigster concept incorporates the values of simplicity and authenticity specific to the Dacia brand. The proportions of the concept are both contemporary and timeless, and its simple lines inspire robustness.

"The interior is also very welcoming, being among the most spacious in this segment. The bright Y-shaped signature is now wider, emphasizing the robust look specific to SUV models. A look made even more valuable by the dark green color of the bodywork. The Bigster concept does not incorporate design fireworks, such as chrome elements or aluminum-look trim. We are dealing with a genuine SUV, the option in this case being to use recycled plastic parts for all side guards," reads the release.

According to the quoted source, the Bigster concept, anticipating a future representative model of the Dacia range, can be equipped with alternative and hybrid engines, thus ensuring permanent adaptation to both customer needs and the evolution of regulations in the automotive field.

"The Dacia Bigster concept expresses the future evolution of the brand. It is a vehicle that offers what is essential, evoking the spirit of adventure and bringing a 'cool' touch. Bigster is proof that an affordable vehicle can be attractive. We, at Dacia, believe this and the proof is the concept presented today," Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Dacia design director said, according to the release.

On the occasion of the presentation by Groupe Renault, on Thursday, of its strategic plan "Renaulution", the Dacia brand revealed its strategy for the next five years.

Thus, by creating the new Dacia-Lada business unit, Dacia will increase its efficiency and competitiveness and expand both its presence in foreign markets and the range of models by approaching the C segment, and the Bigster concept foreshadows the opening up of the Dacia range to new horizons.