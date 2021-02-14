Dacian Ciolos: Elections for USR PLUS leadership - this summer or autumn

Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) co-president Dacian Ciolos said he had not thought yet about running for the USR PLUS leadership following the merger, saying the elections could take place in the summer or autumn.

"I don't know, I have not thought about [the candidacy for the USR PLUS leadership]. After we have the decision of the court on the merger, we will decide when we can have the congress, because after the merger in decided in the court, we will first prepare the organization of the elections in the newly formed branches, after the merger. We will start the discussions in the party and on the statute and then we will decide the congress and we will see when we elect the party's president. Because the president of USR PLUS, according to the statute is elected by referendum by all party members, not by congress. (...) The party's president can be elected regardless of the date of the congress and we will see when the opportune moment is", Ciolos said on Prima TV.

He stressed that at the moment his priorities are to support the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the public administration reform.He also added that he did not take a decision regarding a possible candidacy for the Romanian presidency in 2024."We will see. There is a long time until then. I said that I have openness, availability, but I have not made a decision yet. I will take it together with my colleagues, at the right time," the former prime minister said.