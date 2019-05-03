Dacians, Romans, gladiators and nymphs at Apulum Roman Festival, in Alba Iulia

The Apulum Roman Festival, the largest event of ancient reenactment in Romania, with participation from six countries, began on Saturday with the "Inauguratio" ceremony, followed by the parade of "Dacian and Roman warriors" and the opening of camps and craft workshops.

Now at its seventh edition, the Apulum Roman Festival in Alba Iulia has enjoyed, since its start in 2013, a large number of tourists, attracted by the military demonstrations, with the reenactment of some "fights between Dacians and Romans" or "gladiator fights". There are also "slave markets" in the festival program, agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, tourists have the opportunity to learn, during the two days of the festival, in interactive workshops, how weapons and coins were made 2,000 years ago, or how bone and wood were processed in antiquity.

This year's edition, symbolically called "The Riot", enjoys the participation of reenactors from Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy, Russia, Spain and, of course, Romania.

On Saturday and Sunday there will be presentations and military demonstrations of the participating troops - Apulum Guard (Legion XIII Gemina and Apollyon's Wolves), Terra Dacica Aeterna (Legion V Macedonica, Dacii Liberi), Legio V Macedonica (Russia), Legio I Italica (Bulgaria), Veteres Milites Association (Legion VI Ferrata), Cohors III Lucensium Association (Spain), Dioklecijanova Legija (Legion III Flavia Felix, Croatia), Omnis Barbaria, Historia Renascita Association (Flavia Felix Legion IV and South-Carpathian Geto-Dacians).

On the esplanade of the Roman-Catholic Cathedral, "Dacian Nymphs" will stage an ancient theatre and dance show called "Lina's Wedding". There are also gladiator fights: Ludus Ursus versus Ludus Apulensis.

On Sunday, there will also be a sporting competition, namely an ancient pentathlon.

Tourists are also invited to a guided tour of the main Roman objectives of Apulum stronghold. In antiquity, Apulum was the largest city in Roman Dacia.

The Apulum Roman Festival is a trademark of the City Hall of Alba Iulia.