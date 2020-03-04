Dacia's all-electric Spring to hit the market in 2021

Carmaker Dacia announced the launch of its first 100 percent electric model dubbed Spring, a mini-city car with 5 doors and 4 seats, that will be available for sale from 2021, the Mioveni-based auto manufacturer said on Tuesday in a press release.

"True to its reputation for ingenuity, Dacia opens a new page in its history, with the presentation of the Dacia Spring show car, which prefigures the first 100 percent electric model of the brand. In the last 15 years, Dacia has left its mark on the auto market, succeeding two genuine revolutions through the Logan (on the subcompact sedan market) and the Duster (on the SUV segment). The brand has been able to evolve and adjust to the needs of the customers, while staying true to its values: an offer of simple, modern, reliable and robust cars for a fair price. A true success story that allowed it to seduce 6.5 million customers and assert itself as a European retail sales leader with the Logan, Sandero and Duster models," the company said.According to the cited source, Dacia Spring Electric is part of Renault Group's vision of providing sustainable mobility, accessible to all, while respecting the values and philosophy of the Dacia brand.The all-electric CUV four-seater has a range of about 200 km according to WLTP norms, featuring brand-specific recognized attributes: simplicity, robustness and accessibility.Dacia Spring will have a dark gray body, with decorative fluorescent orange elements integrated in the side protections and the front and rear bumper shields."The SUV appearance is emphasized by the high clearance, the skid plates and roof bars. The Dacia Spring show car is a mini electric and electrifying vehicle. Its small size makes it the ideal solution for daily worry-free use. Particular attention has been paid to the lighting design; the front 100 percent LED headlights are divided on two levels: a horizontal line at the top and a series of graphic elements integrated in the bumper. At the rear, the 4 double-Y headlights, also all-LED, are a preview of the future lighting concept of the Dacia models. The front of the Spring show car, with the new light signature and with the specific profile of the bonnet and the grilles, expresses robustness," reads the car description.Dacia officials say that Spring is an ideal solution for new mobility services, such as car-sharing vehicle fleets, and the standard version will be offered for this market, where the Renault Group is already engaged with Europe's largest car-sharing fleet that counts 7,800 Zoe, Kangoo Z.E. and Twizy cars.Dacia was acquired by Renault in 1999. Re-launched in 2004 with the Logan model, Dacia has grown into a reputed player on the European car market. AGERPRES