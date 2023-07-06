Dan Air cancels several flights from Otopeni due to Brasov Airport schedule,2,600 passengers affected

The air operator Dan Air cancels the flights from Bucharest Otopeni Airport scheduled between July 9 and September 29 due to the limited operating schedule of the Brasov-Ghimbav Airport and the lack of staff of the Romanian Air Traffic Services Administration (ROMATSA).

According to a press release from the company, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, flights departing from Otopeni to Nuremberg, Brussels, Munich, Malaga, Stuttgart, London and Brasov-Malaga will be cancelled, affecting 2,598 passengers.

"The Dan Air company is forced to cancel these flights due to the limited working schedule of Brasov Airport. This restrictive operating schedule also affects the schedule of other connected flights from Bucharest or from other countries," the statement says.

The company's representatives say that they will assume the losses that will be generated by the cancellation of the program from Bucharest, and all passengers will receive their money back in full on the tickets within a maximum of 14 days.

"First of all, we apologize to the citizens of Bucharest and we hope they will understand our decision to cancel flights from Bucharest. The decision was made on the basis of a lengthy analysis and where the human factor was the main factor. The citizens of Bucharest have many transport alternatives as there are many airlines, on the other hand, at the Airport in Brasov, at the moment there is only Dan Air and, as such, we cannot leave our citizens of Brasov without their only form of air transport. As a consequence, we take responsibility for the losses that will be generated by the cancellation of the program from Bucharest, and all passengers will receive their money back in full on their tickets within a maximum of 14 days, with the possibility of making a request for compensation at the address EU261@DANAIR.AERO," said Matt Ian David, director general of Dan Air.

He explained that the flights from Brasov are interconnected with those from Bucharest Otopeni Airport and those from external airports.

Dan Air is going to force in court both Brasov Airport and ROMATSA to fulfill their obligations to solve the problem faced by the people of Brasov, because legal solutions exist.

"We are doing everything possible to reduce the impact of these changes or cancellations on passengers. Every time we have acted correctly, precisely so that our passengers feel as little as possible the effects of this lack of interest towards a Romanian economic operator that has invested considerably in the development of new routes from Brasov airport. Dan Air managed to place Brasov airport in the top 4 in Romania. However, the biggest loss is of passengers who, thus, will spend much more time to reach their desired destination, even if there would have been all the necessary conditions for reduced time, increased comfort and decent costs," the director added.AGERPRES