Dan Barna: Health minister's adviser did not access data without right to do so

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Monday that the data on the pandemic and vaccination had not been accessed without the right to do so by the adviser to the health minister, mentioning that he had received this information from Prime Minister Florin Citu, according to AGERPRES.

"I know for sure at the moment that no data have been accessed without the right to do so. I have already received this preliminary information from the prime minister. (...) It was a discussion if personal numerical codes or other personal data were accessed. There is this certainty that that part of the database was not accessed. (...) As far as I know, it was only a matter of access, which was clarified. He used another fixed IP, through a VPN, through which he accessed a part of the database, the transparent one, the data that we all know, on which no one at the moment raises any question of access correctness. I am waiting to see if there will be more data. From what I have had so far, it seems like an excess of zeal. (...) It is an almost trivial story. He asked for a separate IP, because the access from the Ministry of Health was on an IP of the ministry. He was given this IP and he accessed the part to which he was entitled in the database. That's the whole story," Barna told Digi 24.

He noted, however, that the verification of the Prime Minister's Control Corps had not been completed.

"For now, I understand that it is a check, a control of the Prime Minister's Control Corps. I have also seen the explanations of the health minister's adviser - they are very logical and relevant from my point of view. I am looking forward to seeing the result of the Control's Corps check. I hope it is about a misunderstanding. From a communication standpoint, it is very difficult for me to understand what was at stake. The explanations of the health minister's adviser show a perfectly legal and fair approach," Barna said.

According to him, Minister Vlad Voiculescu has the support of the USR PLUS Alliance because through his efforts he ensures transparency, reform and unblocking the healthcare situation, "which for too many years has remained in a logic of client blockage, in which we see in many hospitals outrageous situations".

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on March 10 that he was notified regarding the data published by the Ministry of Health, a notification which he must follow.

"The publication of the database is something that the Ministry of Health did, the idea is that I was notified and, for any notification, whether it comes from the citizens of Romania or from citizens of the state, I have to give a resolution. I am not a specialist, we will see if there is a problem or not. From my point of view, the issue is closed. Transparency is very important," he said.