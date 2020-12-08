Dan Barna: Military solutions are not long-term; we will see what president's approach will be

Military solutions are not long-term solutions; it remains to be seen what the president's approach will be at the consultations that will take place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on forming the future majority, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance, Dan Barna, stated on Tuesday.

He reaffirmed that the USR PLUS Alliance's proposal for prime minister at the consultations with the head of the state is Dacian Ciolos.

"We had a discussion with the president, who invited us to the consultations that will take place in the coming days. Each party will have its own proposals, at which point the president will have some options. He will choose one of them and we will sit down at the roundtable. (...) Being a democratic state, a European state, military solutions are not long-term solutions. Now we will see what the president's approach will be. In a crisis situation, a military doctor had to come to Sibiu to unlock the situation at the hospital there, which posed a great risk for the city's health. We will see what the president's actual proposal will be," Dan Barna told private broadcaster Antena 3.

According to him, "there are ministries for which USR PLUS has very good solutions" and voiced his hope that they will be distributed in a balanced way.

"The approach we will have is for the commitments we have presented to be very clearly respected. (...) I want to be very clear - USR PLUS will join government as partner," added Dan Barna.