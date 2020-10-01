Dan Tudorache: PSD District 1 branch lawyer will submit criminal complaint to General Prosecutor

The Mayor of Bucharest's District 1, Dan Tudorache, stated, on Thursday, for AGERPRES, that the lawyer of the Social Democratic Party's District 1 branch will file a criminal complaint to the General Prosecutor in the case of the images with ballot bags at the headquarters of the District 1 Electoral Bureau (BES), shown on Wednesday night in the public space.

According to Dan Tudorache, the lawyer justified the complaint by the fact that some persons have entered the hall with ballot bags only with the agreement of the BES chair, without there being a decision of the District 1 Electoral Bureau in this sense.

According to a release of BES District 1, in the images filmed on the night between Monday and Tuesday there is the chairman of the Electoral Bureau of the Electoral Circumscription of District 1, who, together with the chairman of the polling station, entered the room to retrieve the bag containing voters' signatures.

"They were accompanied by representatives of USR PLUS [Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity], who, in accordance with the dispositions of art. 98, paragraph 4, of Law no. 115/2015, requested to participate in the procedure, request admitted by the chairman exactly in order to ensure the transparency of the electoral process," the BES mentioned.

The person that appears in the images searching through bags is part of the auxiliary technical personnel of BES 1 and works within the District 1 Hall, being designated in this quality in agreement with dispositions of Law no. 115 of 2015, BES states.

"The person that appears in another shot of the film, in a corner of the room and places down a bag, is a member of the Electoral Bureau of the Electoral Circumscription of District 1, and that bag contains the reports from a polling station," BES 1 added.