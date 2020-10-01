Dan Tudorache says he will ask electoral bureau for new elections in district

Incumbent mayor of district 1 of the Capital City Bucharest Dan Tudorache on Thursday announced that he will ask the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) to repeat local elections in district 1, on the grounds of fraud, claiming that a bag of votes was removed from the room where it was stored at the Electoral Bureau, which is not allowed, according to Agerpres.

"The whole building of the Electoral Bureau of District 1 is full of cameras. However, the only one that actually works is where the bags are stored. All the other cameras were covered with paper. By whose order? Why? Don't we want everything to be transparent? So, from that room, the only place that was actually monitored, the bags were taken out, which was not allowed, regardless of whether they were taken out during daytime or nighttime. So, as long as that bag was taken out of that room, the only monitored room, I say it's election fraud. (...) What re-count? This is a joke. (...) The election must be repeated because that bag left the room and it shouldn't have. What was left to count again now? How do I know what they did outside when my representative knew nothing about this procedure?," said Tudorache, at the headquarters of the Electoral Bureau of District 1.

He said on Wednesday after the BEC rejected his request to cancel the elections in this administrative area, that he was waiting for the decision of the Electoral Bureau of District 1 on his request to have the votes counted again.

Subsequently, a television station broadcast images in which several people would handle the sacks with ballots in a room of the Electoral Bureau of District 1.