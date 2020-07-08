Danca: PSD, Pro Romania branches, ALDE, Ombudsman, CCR - guilty of hampering fight against disease

The head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca, accuses the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Pro Romania, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the Ombudsman and the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) of hampering the fight against the disease in the context of the increase in the number of cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus and urges Romanians to observe the public and health authorities' recommendations.

"555 new cases of coronavirus infection in Romania in the past 24 hours! PSD+Pro Romania branches, ALDE, the Ombudsman, the CCR and from other state institutions have sabotaged the effort of responsible Romanians up to now and are guilty of hampering the fight against the disease. The absurd politicization of the epidemic against the government and medical effort to limit the spread of the epidemic, the denial of the COVID danger for cheap electoral gain and incitement to infringe the decisions of the Government, the conspirators on duty for public manipulation and, not least, the free asymptomatics who do not respect the health protection rules and endanger their health and that of those around them, have brought us to this point with the highest number of infections in a single day since the start of the epidemic," stated Danca, on Wednesday, in a Facebook post.

He maintains that Romanians must observe the recommendations of the public and health authorities and not listen to "the lying and irresponsible politicians and propagandists."

"For a healthy, coronavirus-free life in Romania, you have to stop listening to the lying and irresponsible politicians and propagandists and you should all respect the recommendations of the public and health authorities. This is the only solution to avoid public restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus epidemic and there is no other way to return to normality and to relaunch Romania economically," Danca stated.