Dancila announces PSD will have presidential campaign managers in every region

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will have presidential campaign managers in every region of the country, Social Democrat leader Viorica Dancila announced on Saturday.

"In order to render the activity more efficient we'll have a campaign manager in every region. On Monday we'll be at the party headquarters in Bucharest and we'll design a much stronger team. This is because we are keen on winning and every colleague from the PSD and from the party's leadership who wants to get involved is welcome," Dancila said at the event for the launch of her presidential bid at the Romexpo compound in Bucharest.Asked about the reasons why Mihai Fifor was replaced as campaign head following a decision of the PSD Executive Committee on Friday, the Social Democrat leader explained that Fifor didn't do something wrong and that he puts tremendous effort into the campaign, but "we want more people to get involved in the organization and trips across the country. We seek the engagement of far more people in order to enhance our chances to win the presidential election."