Dancila: Forests, my first environmental priority as President of Romania

The leader of the Social Democrats, Viorica Dancila, says that "as president of Romania" forests would be her first environmental priority.

"Forests are my first environmental priority, as President of Romania. I will, as a matter of urgency, ask the Supreme Defense Council to act firmly on this issue of national security, to compel the authorities to stop right away the crimes, blackmail and robbery taking place under our eyes. I will have the courage to carry through what has frightened Iohannis in 2015, when he began, with his specific indolence, this process. At the Government meetings that I will lead, I will ask to see completed the correct financing and the technological updating of the Integrated National Computer System for Wood Tracking (SUMAL), to make operational again the Forest Inspector app and update, with maximum transparency, the National Forest Inventory. I will support, through public messages and the creation of a working group coordinated at the Presidential Administration level, the setting up and financing of new natural parks, as well as the increase of the area under forest," the PSD candidate wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

Dancila argues that "solutions exist; it takes courage and stubbornness to implement them."

In her opinion, "the president must raise for public debate the illegal logging, the climate crisis, the quality of air and water, the situation of the garbage that buries us".

"I have received a lot of questions over the last few days regarding my position and environmental action plan. I think the president should raise for public debate illegal logging, the climate crisis, the quality of air and water, the situation of garbage that buries us. It is the call of the children who took to the streets against indifference, it is the call of the civil society trying to stop the chain saws, it is the demand of millions of Romanians who lose, day by day, the right to nature. For five years we have received from the Cotroceni [Presidential Palace] only silence or confused reactions. During the campaign, Mr. Iohannis is running away from the important questions, refusing to do his homework at least at the 12th hour," says Viorica Dancila