Romanian athlete Daniel Martin placed second in the finals of the 100m backstroke on Sunday, at the FINA Swimming World Cup of Kazan (Russian Federation), the sixth round and last of the season.

Martin was timed 53 sec 90/100.Daniel Martin ranked 14th in the 100 m freestyle (50 sec 33/100) and 17th in the 50 m butterfly (24 sec 54/100).