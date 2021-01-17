Danube Braila draws Kuban in EHF European League match

HC Dunarea Braila drew Russian team Kuban Krasnodar 25-25 (15-13) on Sunday in an away match of the EHF European League Group D women's handball competition.

Dunarea Braila kept a lead for the most part, but in the end it came close to losing the game.

In the first half, the Romanian team even led to by five goals, 8-3 and 12-7, and at the break they had a two-goal lead, 15-13.Kuban led for the first time in this match in minute 36, 17-16 and 18-17, but Dunarea bounced back and broke away at 24-20 (minute 47). For the team coached by Croatian Neven Hrupec, 12-13 minutes followed in which they failed to score, and the hosts, coached by legendary Yevgeni Trefilov, scored five times and took the lead (58), 25- 24. Jovana Sazdovska scored the equaliser (25-25), 30 seconds before the end, and Dunarea withstood the last attack.Scoring for the Romanian team were Maria Kanaval ,7 goals; Marina Dmitrovic 7; Elena Dache 4; Jovana Sazdovska 3; Alina Czeczi 1; Catalina Pisica 1; Nicoleta Safta 1; Tamires Morena Lima de Araujo 1.Scoring for the Russian team were Diana Golub 9; Maria Dudina 4; Elena Smirnova 6; Anastasia Listopad 2; Iana Savinova 2; Alexandra Davidenko 1; Kseniia Trukhina 1.Kuban missed three 7-metre throws and Dunarea one.Refereeing were Victor Serdiuc and Dorian Sirbu, both from Moldova, while Russian Oleg Tarasikov was the EHF delegate.