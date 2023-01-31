Danube Delta Administration requests consent from EnviMin to extracting jackals from reserve

The Administration of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve (ARBDD) submitted to the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forests (MMAP) a request for the necessary approval to start the procedure for the extraction of at least 300 jackals from the reserve, the head of the Department declared on Tuesday at the end of the meeting of the Prefecture College, the head of the legal Department with ARBDD, Radu Voicu.

The extraction of the jackals from the Reserve was requested several times by the population of the water isolated localities, who complained of numerous damages caused by the jackals, but very few town halls sent ARBDD documents attesting to the necessity of these actions, told Agerpres.

"We obtained the opinion of the Scientific Council for the extraction of jackals, and yesterday (Monday, ed.n) I sent to MMAP a request for the extraction of 300-400 jackals, according to the address received from the Danube Delta National Institute," Voicu said.

The ARBDD representative mentioned that the institution received the opinion of the institution's Scientific Council for the extraction procedure on January 17 and recalled that last year, out of the 300 jackals scheduled to be extracted from the reserve, only 157 specimens could be captured.