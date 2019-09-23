Danube - Eastern Europe Regional Water Forum in Bucharest between September 23 and 25

The Romanian Water Association (ARA) is organizing, between September 23 and 25, at the Palace of the Parliament, the 2019 Danube - Eastern Europe Regional Water Forum.

During the forum a series of events will be organized, such as: The Southeast Europe Regional Conference Water Loss 2019, ExpoApa - the exhibition of specialized equipment and technologies for the water sector (at its 21st edition), the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme 2014-2020 seminar, organized by the ARA in partnership with the Ministry of European Funds, the international economic workshop, organized by ARA in partnership with the International Water Association (IWA) Specialist Group on Statistics and Economics, and in partnership with the National Regulatory Authority for Community Services of Public Utilities (ANRSC).According to the organisers, the event at the Palace of the Parliament has as confirmed participants representatives of the Ministry of European Funds, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration, the National Regulatory Authority for Community Services of Public Utilities, the Auditing Authority, the National Agency for Public Acquisitions, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, but also representatives of relevant associations in the region.The Romanian Water Association promotes policies in the water domain and global strategies in view of reaching durable development objectives.