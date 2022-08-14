David Popovici continues streak of excellence, advances to European 200m freestyle final

Romanian swimming sensation David Popovici continued on Sunday his streak of excellence, advancing to the 200m freestyle final at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, as he touched home in 1 minute 44.91 seconds, the fastest time in the semifinals.

Popovici, who had his coming-out at this year's worlds in Budapest, where he set the European and world junior records in the 200m freestyle (1 min 43.21), will race the finals on Monday, starting 19:06 hrs Romania time.

On Saturday, Popovici won the European 100m free title with a new world record of 46.86 seconds, Agerpres.ro informs.