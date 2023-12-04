David Popovici: European Championships in Otopeni, opportunity to improve ourselves in preparation for Olympic Games

Romanian swimmer David Popovici, double European champion in 100 and 200 m freestyle, declared, on Monday, on the occasion of the official conference of the European Senior Short Course Championships in Otopeni (December 5-10), that this competition has an important role in preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, his main goal next year.

"It's a very important competition for me, I like to swim in a long pool more, but it's a very important step. It's a big step in preparing for the Olympic Games, because it's an opportunity to improve our turns, starts, because everything happens so quickly. Everything is more exciting, so I'm glad we're here. First of all, I want to wish good luck to my colleagues and to all the participants, because we are here to have a good time and I think we shouldn't take ourselves too seriously. Absolutely, there is pressure, but the only thing I have to do is ignore it and take care of the kind of pressure I am putting on myself now, because I believe that I must not forget why I got into this sport, why I continue it. Because I like it, because I love it, because I really want to inspire others and if I take myself too seriously, if I put too much pressure on myself, if I listen to everyone's opinions, I think I will lose that passion and I don't want that, I don't think anybody wants that,'' said the world record holder in the 100m freestyle in the Olympic pool.

Vlad Stancu, already qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games, like David Popovici, wants a personal record in the 1,500 m free: "I want to achieve the best personal time, I don't want to put too much pressure on myself, because I have many other competitions to come soon. It is a huge opportunity, especially because I am in training, I will also participate in the World Championships in Doha in February and the Olympic Games next summer. I can't wait to see how the spectators will behave, because I know that they can't wait to see me, David and our colleagues and it will be a superb show''.

The Chairwoman of the National Federation of Modern Swimming and Pentathlon, Camelia Potec, stated that it was important for Romania to have a large delegation at the European Games and expects the best possible developments from each athlete.

Romania will host in Otopeni the 22nd edition of the European Short Course Swimming Championships for seniors, the most important competition of this kind that has been held in our country for the last 40 years.

At the previous edition of the European short course, which took place in Kazan (Russia), in 2021, David Popovici won the gold medal in the 200m freestyle, and Robert Glinta won a silver in the 100m backstroke and a bronze 50 m behind. At the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Popovici won silver in the 200m freestyle.