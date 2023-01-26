David Popovici, Simona Radis - sportspeople of 2022 at Gala organized by Ministry of Sport

Swimmer David Popovici, double world and European champion of seniors in 100 and 200 m freestyle, and rower Simona Radis, double European and world champion in double rowing and 8+1, were named the sportsman and sportswoman of the year 2022 during the gala organized on Thursday evening by the Ministry of Sports at the National Opera in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

During the event, trophies were awarded in 14 categories, based on the results obtained by the athletes during 2022. The selections in the 14 categories and the designation of the winners were made by the Sports Ministry's partner in this event, the Romanian Sports Press Association.

David Popovici, who returned to the country from a training camp in Tenerife, said that he is happy that he managed to inspire a large number of children through his performances.

The most successful Romanian rower of the last year, Simona Radis, declared during the event at the National Opera that all athletes must fight to raise Romania to the highest levels at international competitions.

Several hundred former and current athletes, coaches, presidents of federations and clubs, as well as representatives of the political world, such as Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, participated in the event in which the