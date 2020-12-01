December 1/Ciuca: National Day compels us all to look responsibly at what we do for Romania

Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message on December 1, Romania's National Day, in which he shows that this holiday compels all Romanian to look responsibly at what they do for their country, according to AGERPRES.

"December 1 reminds us of our troubled history, of the way in which we knew how to preserve our national being even in the most difficult moments. (...) December 1 is also a moment of stock taking, a moment in which we think about the future, the future of Romania, about what we want for our children and young people. Therefore, remembering December 1, 1918 obliges us all to look responsibly at what we do for Romania. My thoughts go out to the memory of those who believed in Greater Romania and considered that nothing is enough to restore the freedom of Romanians to decide their own destiny, a destiny that today shows us that Romania is on the right track, through and with its people,"Ciuca says in a video message posted on Facebook.

He adds that amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the message of the Romanian Army is: "together we overcome any obstacle."

"I am proud of the troops in theatres of war, of the troops participating in national missions, of the military doctors who have once again proved they are elite, of the civilian personnel, of the military students and high school students who have been involved as volunteers. A wish for good and gratitude to the families of our troops, to whom I want to task to remain united as before. Dear Romanians, thank you for being responsible, thank you for caring. Many of you have understood that we are at war, at war with an unseen, unpredictable enemy that has made us reevaluate mechanisms, procedures in the national paradigm for the running of the Romanian state, and also to readjust our daily lifestyles. (...) The message that the Romanian Army is sending today is a strong one: we fulfill the missions we take on, we overcome any obstacle together! Romania, be strong! Happy birthday, Romania! Happy birthday, Romanians!"