Romania's National Day

1544 - Opening of first high school in Brasov based on humanist principles

1879 - Medical School in Iasi opens classes

1892 - Birth of Cezar Petrescu, journalist, novelist and children's writer, member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 9, 1961)

1918 - Unification of Transylvania, Banat, Crisana and Maramures with Romania

1919 - National Theatre in Cluj-Napoca is inaugurated

1922 - Romania becomes founding member of International Union of Railways (UIC). AGERPRES