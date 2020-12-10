 
     
DECEMBER 10 IN HISTORY

1389 - Envoys of Wallachian ruler Mircea the Elder and Wladislaw Jagello hold peace talks at Radom

1857 - Death of Vasile Pogor, secretary with the Chancellery of Moldavia's ruler Ionita Sandu Sturdza (June 1822-April 1828). (b. 1792)

1919 - Romania signs peace treaties with Austria and Bulgaria

1919 - Birth of orchestra conductor, pianist and pop music composer Sile Dinicu. (d. January 7, 1993)

1928 - Birth of actress Mitzura Arghezi, daughter of poet Tudor Arghezi. (d. October 27, 2015)

1933 - The Iron Guard organisation is disbanded under a daily order of the Council of Ministers.

1934 - Birth of actress Leopoldina Balanuta. (d. October 15, 1998)

1941 - Australia declares war to Romania.

1959 - Birth of Toni Grecu, founder of Divertis comedy group

1966 - Death of literary critic and historian Ion Chinezu. (b. August 15, 1894)

2000 - Presidential runoff that leads to the re-election of Ion Iliescu as Romania's president with 6,696,623 votes, or 66.83 percent of the total valid ballots. His challenger, Corneliu Vadim Tudor, won 3,324,247 votes, or 33.17 percent of the total valid ballots.AGERPRES

