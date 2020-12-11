DECEMBER 11 IN HISTORY

1835 - The presentation of the first Romanian vaudeville "Triumful amorului/Triumph of Love" in the musical adaptation of Ioan Andrei Wachmann, on the Momulo Theatre scene of Bucharest

1876 - The Ottoman Empire promulgates an apparently liberal Constitution, where Romania (as Serbia and Egypt) was named "privileged province" of the Ottoman Empire, thus being violated the Romanian state's autonomy, recognized through international treaties in force at that moment

1876 - Conference of the representatives of the European Powers in Istanbul, with the goal to determine the Ottoman Empire to grant some freedoms to the peoples subdued to its authority. During the conference's works, the Romanian Government has sent Dumitru Bratianu to Istanbul, on a special mission, to getting from the guarantor Powers "the conservation of the political status of Romania though a special guarantee for its perpetual neutrality." (December 11, 1876 - January 8, 1877)

1913 - Death of jurist, publicist Ioan Kalinderu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. December 28, 1840)

1918 - King Ferdinand I (1914-1927) issues the Decree of unification of Transylvania with Romania

1941 - South-African Union declares war on Romania

1942 - Birth of stunt man, actor and film director Szobi Cseh (d. August 1, 2014)

1965 - Death of engineer, inventor Gogu (George) Constantinescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 4, 1881)

1991 - Romania is first country to recognize the Republic of Armenia as an independent state

1993 - Death in Paris of actress Elvira Popescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 10, 1896)

1997 - Death of linguist Ion Coteanu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 6, 1920)

2001 - Death of painter Ion (Alin) Gheorghiu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. September 29, 1929)

2011 - Death of Mihnea Gheorghiu, screenwriter, novelist, publicist, translator and literary critic, member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 5, 1919).AGERPRES