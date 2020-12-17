DECEMBER 17 IN HISTORY

1851 - Music Conservatory of Bucharest is established by initiative of Ioan Andrei Wachmann and Ludovic Wiest.

1863 - Ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza (1859-1866) promulgates 'Law secularization of monastery assets' giving back to the country over 50pct of arable land.

1870 - Birth of writer Ioan Alexandru Bassarabescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. March 27, 1952)

1873 - Birth of Ovid Densusianu, philologist, linguist, folklorist and literary historian, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. June 8, 1938)

1890 - The 'League for Cultural Unity of all Romanians', that has started official activity on January 24, 1891 is established in Bucharest.

1891 - Death of economist, agronomist Ion Ionescu de la Brad, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. June 24, 1818)

1893 - Birth of physician Dumitru I. Bagdasar, member postmortem of the Romanian Academy. (d. July 16, 1946)

1905 - Birth of poet, philologist, Hellenist and specialist in ancient history Dionisie Pippidi, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. July 19, 1993)

1912 - Death of mathematician, sociologist and politician Spiru C. Haret, member and vice-chairman of the Romanian Academy. (b. February 15, 1851)

1925 - Birth of theatre, film director Horea Popescu. (d. January 24, 2010)

1944 - Death of historian, archaeologist Ioan Andriesescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. May 2, 1888)

1963 - Rising to embassy the Romanian legacy in Paris and the French one in Bucharest.

1989 - In Timisoara, the protesting movement gets broader

1991 - Romania establishes diplomatic relationships with Armenia.

1999 - Monument 'Pieta', in memory of the Revolution heroes of December 1989, is unveiled in Timisoara

2000 - The 'Endless Column' of sculptor Constantin Brancusi is inaugurated in Targu Jiu, after a long process of restoration.

2015 - Death of George G. Potra, historian, researcher, journalist and author of several scientific works (b. 9 February 1940).AGERPRES