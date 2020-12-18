DECEMBER 18 IN HISTORY

Day of National Minorities

Day of King Ferdinand I Military Museum

1865 - Signing, in Bucharest, of Romanian-Serbian Convention regarding regulation of telegraphic service.

1903 - Birth of avant-garde poet Ilarie Voronca (Eduard Marcus). (d. April 5, 1946)

1904 - Birth of actor Mircea Constantinescu. (d. March 6, 1972)

1914 - Birth of Nicolae Mladin, Metropolitan of Transylvania. (d. June 1, 1986)

1915 - Birth of Horia Vintila, poet, writer and essayist. (d. April 4, 1992)

1918 - Decree-law regarding Union of Romania and Bucovina.

1923 - The National Military Museum, created in April 1914 as a section of Romania's National Museum, was transformed into a self-administrating institution.

1925 - Birth of composer Vasile Veselovski. (d. January 4, 1998)

1933 - Birth of agronomic engineer Cristian Ioan. D. Hera, member and vicepresident of the Romanian Academy.

1939 - Death of philologist, linguist and literary historian Nicolae Draganu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. February 18, 1884)

1944 - Units of the Romanian Fourth Army enter Czechoslovakia, participating in military operations until May 12, 1945.

1963 - Death of doctor Ion Nicolau, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. February 7, 1885)

1989 - Romanian Revolution: Nicolae Ceausescu leaves for official visit to Iran, where he signed a series of bilateral documents. He returns to Romania on December 20.

1991 - Signing, in Strasbourg, of act marking Romania's accession to the European Cultural Convention.

1993 - Death of actor Gheorghe Cozorici. (b. July 16, 1933)

1997 - Death of Ion Vlasiu, sculptor and writer. (b. May 6, 1908)

2010 - Death of actress Rodica Tapalaga. (b. January 12, 1939)

2010 - Death of composer Dan Stefanica. (b. January 8, 1944)

2013 - Death of TV producer Titus Munteanu. (b. October 3, 1941).

