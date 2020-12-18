 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DECEMBER 18 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

Day of National Minorities

Day of King Ferdinand I Military Museum

1865 - Signing, in Bucharest, of Romanian-Serbian Convention regarding regulation of telegraphic service.

1903 - Birth of avant-garde poet Ilarie Voronca (Eduard Marcus). (d. April 5, 1946)

1904 - Birth of actor Mircea Constantinescu. (d. March 6, 1972)

1914 - Birth of Nicolae Mladin, Metropolitan of Transylvania. (d. June 1, 1986)

1915 - Birth of Horia Vintila, poet, writer and essayist. (d. April 4, 1992)

1918 - Decree-law regarding Union of Romania and Bucovina.

1923 - The National Military Museum, created in April 1914 as a section of Romania's National Museum, was transformed into a self-administrating institution.

1925 - Birth of composer Vasile Veselovski. (d. January 4, 1998)

1933 - Birth of agronomic engineer Cristian Ioan. D. Hera, member and vicepresident of the Romanian Academy.

1939 - Death of philologist, linguist and literary historian Nicolae Draganu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. February 18, 1884)

1944 - Units of the Romanian Fourth Army enter Czechoslovakia, participating in military operations until May 12, 1945.

1963 - Death of doctor Ion Nicolau, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. February 7, 1885)

1989 - Romanian Revolution: Nicolae Ceausescu leaves for official visit to Iran, where he signed a series of bilateral documents. He returns to Romania on December 20.

1991 - Signing, in Strasbourg, of act marking Romania's accession to the European Cultural Convention.

1993 - Death of actor Gheorghe Cozorici. (b. July 16, 1933)

1997 - Death of Ion Vlasiu, sculptor and writer. (b. May 6, 1908)

2010 - Death of actress Rodica Tapalaga. (b. January 12, 1939)

2010 - Death of composer Dan Stefanica. (b. January 8, 1944)

2013 - Death of TV producer Titus Munteanu. (b. October 3, 1941).

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.