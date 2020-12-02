 
     
DECEMBER 2 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

1845 - Establishment, in Paris, of the Society of Romanian Students, with Ion Ghica, C.A. Rosetti and Scarlat Varnav among member personalities

1911 - Birth of writer Ieronim Serbu (d. December 8, 1972)

1927 - Establishment of the Association of Sports Press in Romania, the oldest professional association of journalists in Romania, member, since establishment, of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS)

1935 - Birth of Nicolae Labis, symbol-poet of the 50s (d. December 22,1956)

1936 - Birth of actor Mitica Popescu

1950 - Death of Dinu Lipatti, pianist and composer of international fame (b. March 19, 1917)

1957 - Birth of Edi Petrosel, bass player for Holograf

1964 - Birth of Leo Iorga, rock singer, former member of bands Cargo, Compact, Schimbul 3, lately a member of PACT by Leo Iorga & Adi Ordean (d. 2 Nov. 2019)

1970 - Death of soprano Elena Dragulinescu-Stinghe (b. December 8, 1881)

2013 - Death of writer and humorist Octavian Sava (b. February 1, 1928)

2014 - Death of tenor Corneliu Fanateanu (b. January 18, 1933). AGERPRES

