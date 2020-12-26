DECEMBER 26 IN HISTORY: 1848 - Opening at the National Theatre of Iasi

Orthodox holiday: Synaxis of the Theotokos

1848 - Opening at the National Theatre of Iasi of the first Romanian operetta - 'Baba Harca' / 'Old Woman' by Alexandru Flechtenmacher, on Matei Millo's libretto, who interpreted title role.

1918 - Saxons' of Medias National Assembly issues approval to decision of the Grand National Assembly of Alba Iulia (November 18 /December 1) to uniting Transylvania and Romania.

1942 - Death of sculptor Frederic Storck (b. January 7/19, 1872)

1962 - Death of Radu Stanca, poet, dramatist and director, animator of the Sibiu Literary Circle. (b. March 5, 1920)

1989 - Petre Roman is appointed Prime Minister of Romania's Government by Decree of the Council of National Salvation Front (CFSN).

1989 - State Security Department and other bodies with the Interior Ministry go to National Defence Ministry's structure.

1997 - Death of film director Mircea Veroiu. (b. April 29, 1941)

2009 - Death of chemist Ioan Silaghi Dumitrescu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy.(b. June 1, 1950)

2013 - Death of Dinu Cocea, director and screenwriter, established in Paris since 1985. (b. September 22, 1929)

