DECEMBER 27 IN HISTORY. 1784 - Horea and Closca, heads of the Riot of 1784 are caught and jailed at Alba Iulia

DECEMBER 27 IN HISTORY.

Orthodox holiday: Protomartyr Apostle Stephen

Day of Army Psychological Operations Centre

1784 - Horea and Closca, heads of the Riot of 1784 are caught and jailed at Alba Iulia

1816 - First theatre show in Romanian at Gheorghe Asachi initiative takes place in Iasi

1897 - Birth of esthetician, historian, writer and literary critic Tudor Vianu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. May 21, 1964)

1906 - Birth of poet Emil Giurgiuca (d. March 3, 1992)

1927 - Death of priest and historian Gheorghe Popovici, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 25, 1862)

1948 - Birth of engineer Mihai N. Mihaila, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (October 21, 1999)

1951 - Birth of Mihai Marin Carstea, plastic artist

1956 - Birth Doina Melinte, multiple world champion at athletics, president of the National Authority for Youth and Sports (March 3, 2010 - May 31, 2012)

1977 - Death of painter Alexandru Ciucurencu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. September 27, 1903)

1989 - Adoption of Decree-Law no. 2 on the foundation, organization and functioning of the Council of the National Salvation Front (CFSN) and the FSN territorial councils

1989 - Death of actor Horia Caciulescu (b. February 13, 1922)

1991 - The National Cotroceni Museum opens to the public; first managing director: Ioan Opris (1991-1994)

2006 - The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) completes the handover of the former (political police) Securitate to the National Council for the Study of Securitate Archives (CNSAS).

AGERPRES .