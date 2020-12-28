DECEMBER 28 IN HISTORY

1805 - Birth of philosopher, linguist and philologist Eftimie Murgu, a leader of the Romanian Revolution of 1848 in Banat (d. May 12, 1870)

1840 - Birth of jurist and author Ioan Kalinderu, president and vice president of the Romanian Academy (d. December 11, 1913)

1872 - The first horse-drawn tramcar line opens in Bucharest. After many decades in service, the last tramcars are withdrawn in 1929

1874 - Birth of doctor and anthropologist Iosif Francisc Rainer, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 5, 1944)

1903 - Birth of composer Nicolae Kirculescu (d. December 31, 1985)

1918 - Head of Government Ion I.C. Bratianu, the first delegate of Romania, leaves for Paris to take part in the works of the Peace Conference. He is accompanied by Constantin Bratianu, the secretary general of the delegation, by Colonel Toma Dumitrescu and I. Plessia

1964 - The film "Four Steps till the Infinite" directed by Francisc Munteanu premieres

1981 - Inauguration of second segment of Bucharest underground from Mihai Bravu to Republica

1989 - Romanian Revolution: Gunfire in Bucharest and other cities across Romania ceases following the exceptional measures taken by the Council of the National Salvation Front (CFSN)

1989 - Romanian Revolution: The Council of the National Salvation Front (CFSN) issues decrees establishing the National Economy Ministry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry, the Ministry of Waters, Forestry and Environment, the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Chemical and Petro-Chemical Industry, the Ministry of Electric Power

1989 - The German Democratic Forum of Romania is set up in Sibiu

1989 - The Leading Council of the Romanian Authors Union meets, elects a Provisional Committee headed by poet Mircea Dinescu

1989 - Romanian Revolution: Nicolae and Elena Ceausescu are secretly buried at Bucharest Ghencea Civil Cemetery

1997 - Death of painter Corneliu Baba, a member of the Romanian Academy (b. November 18, 1906)

2004 - The Government headed by Calin Popescu-Tariceanu gets the vote of investiture from Parliament

2017 - Death of actress Clody Bertola (b. 12 August 1913)

2014 - Ioan Selejan is consecrated as Metropolitan Bishop of Banat.AGERPRES