DECEMBER 3 IN HISTORY

1860 - Telegraph Convention with Russia is initialed, the first international convention sealed by the United Principalities; it came into effect on February 1, 1862.

1861 - Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza (1859 - 1866) announces on the occasion of the opening of the Parliament Chambers the recognition, by the Sublime Porte and all the guarantor powers, of the Union of the Principalities

1864 - Alexandru Ioan Cuza promulgates the Organic Decree on the establishment of a central conciliar authority for Romanian religious affairs, providing for the autocephaly of the Romanian Church

1865 - Prince Al. I. Cuza promulgates the Law on the organization of the postal and telegraph service

1873 - Birth of linguist and philologist Ilie Barbulescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 5, 1945)

1879 - Birth of mathematician Alexandru Myller, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 4, 1965)

1888 - Birth of composer Ion Nonna Otescu (d. March 25, 1940)

1891 - Birth of sculptor Oscar Han (d. Feb 14, 1976)

1938 - Birth of painter Florin Mitroi (d. April 8, 2002)

1947 - Birth of actor Ion Haiduc

1949 - Decree on the establishment of Romania's Foreign Trade Chamber

1954 - Death of actress Maria Ventura (b. July 13, 1886)

1963 - Romanian legation in Brussels is raised to the rank of Embassy

1966 - Birth of fashion designer Catalin Botezatu

1977 - Start of construction works on the Drobeta-Turnu Severin Iron Gates II Hydro power and Navigation system

1991 - Death, in Bucharest, of Romanian philosopher Petre Tutea (b. Oct. 6, 1902)

2001 - The 9th OSCE Ministerial Council meeting takes place at the Palace of Parliament (Dec. 3 - 4). AGERPRES