DECEMBER 3 IN HISTORY

1860 - Telegraph Convention with Russia is initialed, the first international convention sealed by the United Principalities; it came into effect on February 1, 1862.
1861 - Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza (1859 - 1866) announces on the occasion of the opening of the Parliament Chambers the recognition, by the Sublime Porte and all the guarantor powers, of the Union of the Principalities
1864 - Alexandru Ioan Cuza promulgates the Organic Decree on the establishment of a central conciliar authority for Romanian religious affairs, providing for the autocephaly of the Romanian Church
1865 - Prince Al. I. Cuza promulgates the Law on the organization of the postal and telegraph service
1873 - Birth of linguist and philologist Ilie Barbulescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 5, 1945)
1879 - Birth of mathematician Alexandru Myller, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 4, 1965)
1888 - Birth of composer Ion Nonna Otescu (d. March 25, 1940)
1891 - Birth of sculptor Oscar Han (d. Feb 14, 1976)
1938 - Birth of painter Florin Mitroi (d. April 8, 2002)
1947 - Birth of actor Ion Haiduc
1949 - Decree on the establishment of Romania's Foreign Trade Chamber
1954 - Death of actress Maria Ventura (b. July 13, 1886)
1963 - Romanian legation in Brussels is raised to the rank of Embassy
1966 - Birth of fashion designer Catalin Botezatu
1977 - Start of construction works on the Drobeta-Turnu Severin Iron Gates II Hydro power and Navigation system
1991 - Death, in Bucharest, of Romanian philosopher Petre Tutea (b. Oct. 6, 1902)
2001 - The 9th OSCE Ministerial Council meeting takes place at the Palace of Parliament (Dec. 3 - 4). AGERPRES