DECEMBER 30 IN HISTORY

1863 - Birth of Ion Gorun, writer, poet and translator (d. March 30, 1928)

1894 - Death of poet Ion Pincio-Paun (birth name: Ion Paun), a postmortem member of the Romanian Academy (b. August 17, 1868)

1904 - Birth of historian Vasile Maciu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. February 14, 1981)

1905 - Birth of chemical engineer Serban C. Solacolu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 21, 1980)

1923 - 'Little Gypsy of the Bedroom' film's premiere, first co-production of the Romanian film's history, first notable achievement of the fiction film

1931 - Birth of actor Teofil Valcu (d. October 1, 1993)

1947 - King Mihai I (1927-1930; 1940-1947) signs, under duress, the abdication act on his behalf and his heirs from the royal prerogatives. On the same day, in an extraordinary sitting, the Deputies' Assembly proclaims the Romanian People's Republic

1957 - Premiere of movie "Eruptia"/"Eruption" directed by Liviu Ciulei, starring Lucia Mara, Jean Bart, Benedict Dabija

1986 - Death of poet Ion Banuta (b. November 7, 1914)

1989 - The Group for Social Dialogue (GDS) is established, aiming to create 'an instance of critical reflection' upon the civil society's matters

1989 - Decree-Law on repatriation of the Romanian nationals and former Romanian citizens is issued

2016 - Death of composer, singing professor Camelia Dascalescu (b. 22 January 1921).AGERPRES