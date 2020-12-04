DECEMBER 4 IN HISTORY

1855 - "Small Surgery School" at Mihai Voda Hospital of Bucharest is inaugurated

1864 - Ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza (1859-1866) promulgates the Civil Code

1883 - Birth of literary critic Nicolae Cartojan, member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 20, 1944)

1885 - Birth of actor C. Neamtu - Ottonel (d. June 1, 1982)

1888 - 'Fantana Blanduziei' literary, political, weekly magazine appears in Bucharest, under the direction of national poet Mihai Eminescu

1890 - Birth of physician Marius Nasta, member of the Romanian Academy, reputed scholar of the Romanian Physiology School (d. April 5, 1965)

1895 - Birth of Octav Dessila, novelist, dramatist (d. July 29, 1976)

1902 - Death of Ion Ratiu, Transylvanian politician, president of the National Romanian Party (b. August 19, 1828)

1933 - Birth of physicist Eugeniu Ivanov, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy

1959 - Birth of singer, composer Marcel Pavel

1983 - Death of literary critic and historian Alexandru Oprea (b. July 5, 1931)

1987 - Death of philosopher, essayist Constantin Noica, a posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (b. July 12/25, 1909)

1994 - President Ion Iliescu participates in CSCE high level meeting in Budapest, where the decision to change CSCE into OSCE was made (OSCE) (4-6)

2000 - Death of plastic artist Horia Bernea, director of the Romanian Peasant Museum of Bucharest (1990-2000) (b. September 14, 1938)

2009 - Death of Marin Mincu, poet, novelist, literary critic and theoretician (b. August 28, 1944)

2013 - Romanian movie 'Pozitia copilului' / Child'd Pose, directed by Calin Peter Netzer wins the Great Prize Aleksandar Sasa Petrovic at the Author Film Festival of Serbia (November 28 - December 4).

AGERPRES