DECEMBER 5 IN HISTORY

1864 - The law on public instruction - the first law that organized education in a unified way. It made primary education free and compulsory for both men and women; it entered into force in 1865

1883 - Birth of chemist Gheorghe Spacu, Romanian Academy member (d. July 23, 1955)

1893 - Birth of mathematician Petre Sergescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 21, 1954)

1910 - Romania and Luxembourg establish diplomatic ties

1918 - The Peasant Party was established under the leadership of Ion Mihalache

1943 - Birth of Nicolae Vacaroiu, President of the Court of Accounts (starting October 14, 2008), Senate Speaker (December 18, 2000 - 2004; December 22, 2004 - October 20, 2008), Prime Minister (November 19, 1992 - December 11, 1996). Between April 20 - May 19, 2007 he served as Romania's interim president

1949 - Birth of Mircea Florian, composer and folk, electronic and experimental music singer

1974 - Death of poet and writer Zaharia Stancu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 7, 1902)

1975 - Death of writer and literary historian Constantin (Dinu) Pillat (b. November 19, 1921)

1987 - Death of poet and translator Leonid Dimov (b. January 11, 1926)

1990 - First issue of the National Courier (Curierul National) is published

2008 - Death of jazz singer Anca Parghel (b. September 16, 1957)

2012 - The feature '"Everybody in Our Family", directed by Radu Jude receives the Special Award of the 18th edition of the Belgrade Auter Film Festival (FAF).

2017 - Death of the former sovereign of Romania, King Michael I (1927-1930; 1940-1947) (b. October 25,1921)

