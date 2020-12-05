Singurul Exit Poll din Romania disponibil online, 06.12.2020 21.00. Au mai rămas 1 zile 8 ore 21 minute
 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DECEMBER 5 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

1864 - The law on public instruction - the first law that organized education in a unified way. It made primary education free and compulsory for both men and women; it entered into force in 1865

1883 - Birth of chemist Gheorghe Spacu, Romanian Academy member (d. July 23, 1955)

1893 - Birth of mathematician Petre Sergescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 21, 1954)

1910 - Romania and Luxembourg establish diplomatic ties

1918 - The Peasant Party was established under the leadership of Ion Mihalache

1943 - Birth of Nicolae Vacaroiu, President of the Court of Accounts (starting October 14, 2008), Senate Speaker (December 18, 2000 - 2004; December 22, 2004 - October 20, 2008), Prime Minister (November 19, 1992 - December 11, 1996). Between April 20 - May 19, 2007 he served as Romania's interim president

1949 - Birth of Mircea Florian, composer and folk, electronic and experimental music singer

1974 - Death of poet and writer Zaharia Stancu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 7, 1902)

1975 - Death of writer and literary historian Constantin (Dinu) Pillat (b. November 19, 1921)

1987 - Death of poet and translator Leonid Dimov (b. January 11, 1926)

1990 - First issue of the National Courier (Curierul National) is published

2008 - Death of jazz singer Anca Parghel (b. September 16, 1957)

2012 - The feature '"Everybody in Our Family", directed by Radu Jude receives the Special Award of the 18th edition of the Belgrade Auter Film Festival (FAF).

2017 - Death of the former sovereign of Romania, King Michael I (1927-1930; 1940-1947) (b. October 25,1921)

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.