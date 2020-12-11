 
     
Decision regarding state of alert extension by another 30 days, published in the Official Journal

coronavirus covid-19

The decision regarding the prolongation of the state of alert on Romanian territory starting with December 14, as well as establishing the measures that are to be applied on its duration to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic was published on Friday evening in the Official Journal.

The Government has approved in its Friday sitting the decision by which it extends the state of alert by another 30 days.

The Government Decision was adopted in accordance with the proposals approved on Thursday in the meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU).

Decision no. 58 of the CNSU maintains the restrictions and health protection measures in force, and adds one referring to the organization and conduct of the activities of transport operators using cable transport on ski slopes, which will be conducted in the conditions to be set down by joint order of the Health Minister and the Economy, Energy and Business Environment Minister.

