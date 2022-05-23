Decrease by more than 17% in number of Ukrainians entering Romania in last 24 hours

The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered Romania on Sunday decreased by 17.4% compared to the previous day, according to a General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

"On 22.05.2022, within 24 hours, at national level, 90,247 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, out of whom 7,903 Ukrainian citizens (decreasing by 17.4% compared to the previous day). On the border with Ukraine, 3,733 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (down 23.3% compared to the previous day), and on the border with the Republic of Moldova, 1,041 Ukrainian citizens entered (an increase of 0.8% compared to the previous day)," the IGPF informs.

Since the beginning of the crisis until Sunday, at 24.00, at national level, 1,003,246 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania. Also, starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 1,037,775 Ukrainians entered Romania.

According to the IGPF, measures to strengthen the border surveillance device have also been put in place at the land border, supplementing the crews carrying out missions in the areas of responsibility.

"We operate in an integrated system with the other institutions with responsibilities in the field, in order to conduct an operative exchange of data and information, as well as for the joint adoption of the necessary measures for the management of the appeared cases," the Border Police informs.

