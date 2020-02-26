Decree on designation of Florin Citu as PM signed by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that he has designated Florin Citu as Prime Minister, following the consultations he had with the political parties and parliamentary formations."A vote should have taken place 15 days ago, according to the regulation. It did not happen so that we are no at risk of facing a total blockade in Parliament. To overcome this blockade, the designated Prime Minister, Mr. Ludovic Orban, resigned and for today I convened consultations with with the parliamentary parties. We do not want to block Romania. We want to go further and solve the problems of the country, to solve the problems of the Romanians. I have already designate a PM in order to move things so that we do not get stuck politically. Therefore, I decided today to designated Mr. Vasile Florin Citu, currently Minister of Public Finance, as PM, and I hope that he will come soon before the Parliament with a government team and a government programme," said the President.