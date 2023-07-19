Decrees appointing new Ministers of Labour and Family signed by President Iohannis.

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decrees appointing the new Ministers of Labour and Family, according to a press release issued by the Presidential Administration, told Agerpres.

Simona Bucura-Oprescu was appointed Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity and Natalia-Elena Intotero Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 14.00 at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.