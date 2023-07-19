 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Decrees appointing new Ministers of Labour and Family signed by President Iohannis

klaus iohannis semneaza decrete

Decrees appointing new Ministers of Labour and Family signed by President Iohannis.

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decrees appointing the new Ministers of Labour and Family, according to a press release issued by the Presidential Administration, told Agerpres.

Simona Bucura-Oprescu was appointed Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity and Natalia-Elena Intotero Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 14.00 at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.