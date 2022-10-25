 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Defence Council to convene to discuss regional security, improving Romania's energy resilience

www.presidency.ro
iohannis cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis has convened a meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace for today at 14:00hrs, told Agerpres.

According to an October 11 press release from the Presidential Administration, the meeting's agenda includes security amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine - implications for Romania and improving the country's energy resilience to ensure energy security through operational adaptation and development of new energy production facilities amid the war in Ukraine.

Also on the agenda there is a report on the measures adopted by Romania in order to implement the sanctions established internationally October 2021 - September 2022, as well as measures regarding the modernisation of the Romanian armed forces.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.