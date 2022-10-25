Defence Council to convene to discuss regional security, improving Romania's energy resilience

President Klaus Iohannis has convened a meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace for today at 14:00hrs, told Agerpres.

According to an October 11 press release from the Presidential Administration, the meeting's agenda includes security amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine - implications for Romania and improving the country's energy resilience to ensure energy security through operational adaptation and development of new energy production facilities amid the war in Ukraine.

Also on the agenda there is a report on the measures adopted by Romania in order to implement the sanctions established internationally October 2021 - September 2022, as well as measures regarding the modernisation of the Romanian armed forces.