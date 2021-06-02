Defence minister at Atlantic - Back Sea Security Forum, speaks of Euro-Atlantic Center for Resilience

The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, participated on Wednesday in the third edition of the Atlantic - Back Sea Security Forum, with the theme "Democratic Security and Resilience in the Era of Great Power Competition", an event organized by the Aspen Romania Institute, in partnership with the "German Marshall Fund of the US" office in Bucharest.

"The Romanian official discussed the establishment and hosting on the Romanian territory of the Euro-Atlantic Center for Resilience, whose contribution, in his opinion, will be an essential one and will generate a new dimension of the strategic conception of our country", reads a Ministry of National Defence's release.

According to the quoted source, the defence minister reiterated the fact that Romania attaches a major importance to the implementation of the allied decisions, adopted within the NATO forums, with an impact on the security of the region of which it is part.

In his speech, the Romanian dignitary also stressed the fact that the developments in the field of defence at the level of the European Union must take place in full complementarity with the steps taken at the level of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"There is a need for practical cooperation and coordination between the EU and NATO. We cannot talk about European security without the involvement of all partners and strategic allies. Areas such as resilience, propaganda, cyber defense can be significantly exploited under the umbrella of NATO-EU cooperation," said the minister.

The release also states that, in the context of preparing the agenda for the June 14 NATO Summit, during which the heads of state and government of NATO member states will discuss and adopt decisions on the future of the Alliance, Nicolae Ciuca expressed support for the prospects and the decisional coordinates subsumed to the NATO 2030 process, as a premise for the further adaptation of the collective position of discouragement and defense to the present and future security requirements. At the same time, the minister stressed the importance of consolidating NATO's presence on the entire eastern flank, as well as ensuring adequate common resources to meet the objectives subsumed by the level of ambition of the Alliance, reports agerpres.