Defence Minister: Romania's initiative to establish HQ of Multinational Corps South-East takes shape from today

Romania's initiative, supported and approved by the North Atlantic Alliance, to establish on the territory of Romania the HQ of the Multinational Corps South-East takes shape from today, Nicolae Ciuca, Minister of Defence, wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

"I congratulate Major General Catalin Tomescu for assuming command of this large unit. From today, he has a big responsibility on his shoulder, that to create, from the beginning, an important multinational structure for the entire eastern flank of NATO," wrote the Defence Minister.

"In this delicate security context we have analyzed the adequate hypotheses and scenarios and one of the solutions was that our country must assume establishing such a command structure so that we can ensure the coherence of the act of command and to cover the need for a command structure at the level of army corps that is able to prepare the contingency elements in exercising command and control of other NATO structures that were already established in our country: NATO Force Integration Unit (NFIU), the South-East Multinational Brigade, the HQ of the Multinational Division Southeast, in order to ensure the link between the tactical and the strategic element," minister Ciuca mentions.

Nicolae Ciuca participated, on Thursday, together with President Klaus Iohannis, in the ceremony to establish the HQ of the Multinational Corps South-East (MNC-SE), at the Getica National Joint Training Center in Cincu, Brasov County.