Defence Ministry contemplates creation of private or hybrid cloud-type infrastructures

The Defence Ministry contemplates the creation of private or hybrid cloud-type infrastructures, head of the Defence Staff Communications and Information Technology Directorate Mihai Burlacu told the Critical Infrastructure Protection Forum held on Thursday at the Palace of Parliament.

"5G, 6G, 7G technologies, there are increasingly more challenges. The military has always been particularly seduced by technology, because success greatly depends on it," Burlacu pointed out, speaking also about situations when AI assistance is needed.

"Let's think about an attack with autonomous vehicles or hypersonic weapons. A hypersonic missile means just a few minutes' time, and making decisions in this timeframe is almost impossible. So I'm not referring to offensive actions, but simply imagine that, by mistake, a missile's trajectory (...) is diverted (...) to the national territory. According to our calculations, countering such a threat without human-machine teaming - without an AI intervention, is impossible," he exemplified.

Burlacu mentioned that the critical infrastructure category also includes navigation, sensor, surveillance, command and control systems.

"It's not easy without investments in research and the implementation of these new technologies," Mihai Burlacu pointed out, admitting that "talented young people capable of dedicating themselves to such projects and engaging in research are difficult to find, not only in the cyber area, but for other projects too." AGERPRES