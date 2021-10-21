Defence senior official Simona Cojocaru, at NATO Defence Ministers meeting

The State Secretary for Defence Policy, Planning and International Relations, Simona Cojocaru, will attend, on Thursday and Friday, the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence, which will take place at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, informs a press release of the Defence Ministry, agerpres reports.

The reunion represents a good opportunity to evaluate the implementation of decisions adopted by the NATO Summit in Brussels of June 14, as well as in the perspective of preparing the Madrid Summit of June 2022.

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) shows that on the sidelines of the meeting, the Romanian State Secretary will sign the Declaration of intent regarding Romania's accession to the initiative to constitute a Venture Capital Fund, a financial instrument associated with the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) project.