Defense Minister Ciuca, counterparts in the region discuss allied cooperation, air policing missions

Acting Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, discussed on Wednesday with his Polish, Bulgarian and Georgian counterparts about allied cooperation, air policing missions and security challenges in the Black Sea region.

The bilateral meetings of the high Romanian official took place on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels that ends on Thursday.According to a statement of the National Defense Ministry, the meeting with the Polish DefMin Mariusz Blaszczak put into focus the need for increased cooperation within the "Bucharest 9 (B9)" Initiative, including as regards military mobility. The two dignitaries discussed ways to ensure a unitary, consistent and coordinated approach of the allied deterrence and defense posture for the entire eastern flank of NATO, as well as strengthening the mutual contribution to the multinational structures hosted by the two allied states.During the meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart, Krasimir Karakachanov, the Romanian minister highlighted the status and prospects of bilateral and allied defense cooperation, including through the deployment of cross-border air policing missions. The sides also discussed the stage of the implementation of the measures under the adapted forward presence, as well as a number of projects developed within the EU.The meeting with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili was an opportunity for the Romanian Defense Minister to highlight the consistency of the Romanian-Georgian military relations and the progress made by Georgia in the implementation of security and defense reforms. At the same time, Minister Ciuca expressed openness and interest in a better cooperation for enhanced security in the Black Sea region and reiterated support for Georgia's Euro-Atlantic aspirations, the cited source said.

AGERPRES