Defense Minister Ciuca meets SOCEUR Commander, Maj. Gen. Tabor

National Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Friday at the Ministry's headquarters with Major General David H. Tabor, head of the U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR).

The agenda of the meeting included topics such as security developments in the Black Sea region, the timeline of the foreign force withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as possibilities of bilateral cooperation in the field of Special Operations Forces (FOS), the National Defense Ministry said in a release.

The Romanian Minister told the American military commander that Romania "recognizes and appreciates the constant support of the US for efforts to discourage the Russian Federation's aggressive actions, for ensuring stability in the Black Sea region".

Another topic of discussion was the mission to Afghanistan, in the context of the withdrawal plan adopted at the recent joint meeting of NATO's Foreign and Defense Ministers.

The two officials also looked at joint SOF projects, the common line of dialogue being the continuation of training activities in international exercises organized jointly with strategic and regional partners, according to bilateral and NATO commitments.

"The expertise of the American special operations partners will definitely improve the way our troops will technologically adjust their strategic transformation process so as to be prepared for any challenges that may arise in the field," Minister Ciuca said as cited in the release, reports agerpres.