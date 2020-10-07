Defense Minister Ciuca on official visit to the U.S. Wednesday through Sunday

Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca will pay on an official visit to the U.S. Wednesday through Sunday, at the invitation of the U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper, the Ministry of National Defense informs, accordin to Agerpres.

Ciuca is set to meet with senior officials of the U.S. Department of Defense and will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Military Cemetery.

"We will have several meetings in Washington, D.C. with senior U.S. officials to discuss our concerns about security developments in the Black Sea region and the need for a consistent and substantive approach to the defense and deterrence posture on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance," said the Romanian Defense Minister, as cited in the release.

He also points out that "Romania's commitment to continue towards the development of its defense capacity through programs of training and endowment with high-performance weapons systems and equipment" will be reaffirmed on this occasion and "ways to strengthen the Strategic Partnership with the U.S." will be discussed.

Nicolae Ciuca is accompanied on his official visit to the U.S. by the Chief of the Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, and by Simona Cojocaru, Secretary of State and head of the Department for Defense Policy, Planning and International Relations.